CM flags off trauma vehicle of AIIMS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the ‘Trauma Rath’ of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh from his official residence here today. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a campaign has been launched by AIIMS Rishikesh to educate and train common people about trauma therapy with the Trauma Rath visiting medical colleges and other schools. He observed that this is a commendable effort. He said Uttarakhand is a state with extreme geographical conditions. Such initiatives would prove to be effective in the field of medicine.

Associate Prof, AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Madhur Uniyal said that, as part of the Trauma Week from 11 to 17 October, the Trauma Rath would visit various medical colleges and other schools in the state to provide immediate medical assistance and necessary treatment to the students and general public. It would also train them in trauma therapy. The Trauma Rath would generate awareness about trauma therapy among the people of Uttarakhand and train them on how to give first aid to victims in case of an accident and how to save the life of the injured person. As part of the week-long programme, the Trauma Rath would organise various programmes on different days at different places with specialist doctors of the trauma department of AIIMS.

MLA Suresh Gadia, Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Kamlesh Bairwa, Dr PC Meena, Dr Dinesh Panchal were among those present on this occasion.