BJP’s policies are anti people: Harish Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Oct: A grand reception was organised at the Congress Bhawan here today, on the occasion of Darshan Lal taking charge as State President of the State Congress Scheduled Castes Cell. On this occasion, State Congress President Karan Mahra, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former MP Pradeep Tamta and many dignitaries and hundreds of workers were present. Harish Rawat in his address said that the Congress party had a long glorious history but it was passing through difficult times. Congress has faced bigger challenges than this, yet it always managed to come back. BJP, which talked about Babasaheb Ambedkar had opposed Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly at that time. The weakest sections of the society were still associated with the Congress party, he claimed. He called upon the party leaders to fight the anti people policies of the BJP Government at the Centre and in the state. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the only leader in the opposition who was daring to oppose Modi’s policies. Addressing the workers present at the reception, State President Karan Mahra said that the Congress party respected all classes, all religions and all castes equally, and it always stood with the person sitting at the extreme end of society. BJP is playing with the unity and integrity of the country. He added that BJP in the Centre was merely renaming schemes started by Manmohan Singh Government. National Secretary Qazi Nizamuddin, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, MLA Vikram Singh Negi, State Vice President Organisation Mathuradutt Joshi, State General Secretary Organisation Vijay Saraswat, Mantri Prasad Naithani were among those present on the occasion.