Committee to be set up on land acquisition for road projects

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has directed that a committee be formed comprising Additional Secretary, Law, and Additional Secretary, Revenue, to recommend simplification of land acquisition for roads and on granting compensation to land owners for acquisition of their land. This committee will give suggestions on simplification of the process of land acquisition on roads other than national highways in 15 days.

ACS Raturi issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the Public Works Department at the Secretariat, here, today. Raturi directed the officers concerned to seriously study the possibilities of innovative and eco-friendly measures like tree plantation to solve the problem of lack of availability of land for dumping zones in the state. During the meeting, capacity building of municipal bodies to address the difficulties faced by PWD roads in urban areas due to encroachment by residential houses and shops in urban areas; construction of ramps for road maintenance; and how the PWD could help the municipal bodies with technical support were also discussed. A clear and concrete policy for the maintenance of the roads of the municipal bodies was also discussed.

Raturi also directed that regular meetings be held at the District Magistrate level to resolve the problems arising in maintenance due to repeated cuttings of PWD roads for execution of work by different departments. In the meeting, the issue of lack of availability of suitable land for compensatory plantation in relation to the transfer of forest land in the state was also discussed.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, In-charge Secretary Deependra Chaudhary, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, Pradeep Rawat, MDDA officers were among those present at the meeting.