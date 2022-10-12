Fee for students in private medical colleges to remain unchanged

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Oct: The state government has issued orders that the private medical and dental colleges will charge fees at old rates only for the academic session 2022-23 for courses like MBBS, BDS, MD and MS, etc. This order was issued in view of the non-fixation of revised fee structure by the Regulatory Committee.

It may be recalled that the medical colleges were waiting to enroll students despite the results of NEET having been declared for want of revision in the fee structure.

It may be recalled that the fee for medical, paramedical and nursing courses including MBBS, MD, MS, BDS and MDS in private medical colleges and dental colleges is decided by the Fee Regulatory Committee constituted by the Medical Education and the Higher Education Departments. But the committee this year could not decide fees for the academic session 2022-23, due to which counselling was held up in medical colleges.

In view of this, the government has ordered private medical and dental colleges to enrol the students on the basis of existing fee structure of the previous session 2021-22. The government has clarified in the order that once the fee is revised by the Fee Regulatory Committee, the colleges can accordingly adjust their fees later on. It may be pertinent to point out here that, in the government medical colleges of the state, the annual fee for MBBS course is Rs 1.45 lakh without bond and just Rs 50,000 per annum for the students with bonds to serve the state. On the other hand, the fee in private medical colleges for MBBS course ranges from Rs 9.75 lakhs per annum under state quota to Rs 18 lakhs under management quota.