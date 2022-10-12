Prof Surekha Dangwal, Narendra Singh Negi nominated to reconstituted Bhasha Sansthan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Uttarakhand Government has reconstituted the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan, the apex body of languages in the state. Chief Minister will be the ex-officio chairman of the Sansthan, while the Bhasha Minister will be the ex-officio executive chairperson of the Sansthan.

So far, the government has not nominated any Deputy Chairperson of the Sansthan but has made it clear that some prominent person would be nominated to the post. Principal Secretary/Secretaries of Finance, Languages Department, Higher Education and Planning Departments would be the ex-officio members of the Sansthan. Among those nominated also include folk singer Narendra Singh Negi.

Besides the ex-officio office bearers and members, Professor Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, and Professor Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, have also been nominated as members of the Sansthan in the category of VCs from two state universities.

Others who have been nominated as members include Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, Dr Harisuman Bisht, Prof Dev Singh Pokharia, Prof Naveen Chandra Lohani, Prof Mridula Jugran, Dr Atul Sharma, Prof DR Purohit, Narendra Singh Negi, Hayat Singh Rawat, Kaustubhanand Chandola, Ambar Kharbanda (Urdu) and Indrajit Singh (Punjabi).