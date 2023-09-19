CM hands over appointment letters to 57 Asst Prosecution Officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 57 Assistant Prosecution Officers selected through Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at a programme held at the Secretariat here today. On this occasion, Dhami congratulated all the selected candidates and wished them a bright future.

Addressing the newly appointed Assistant Prosecution Officers, the Chief Minister said that God has given them a field of work in which there are many possibilities to work in the state’s interest. He expressed hope that everyone appointed today would discharge their responsibilities with complete honesty and devotion and face challenges in the workplace responsibly.

Dhami said it is a privilege to serve the Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also congratulated the parents, teachers and guides of all the selected candidates.

Dhami added that all the selected candidates have the important responsibility of public service. If work is done with a true and good heart, it gives great satisfaction. He urged the selected candidates to make optimum use of innovations and technology in their work. The Chief Minister reminded them that the state government has set a target of bringing Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country by 2025. For this, everyone concerned has to contribute to the overall development of the state by doing commendable work in his or her respective field.

Present on this occasion were Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director, Prosecution, PVK Prasad, Secretary SN Pandey, DIG Janmejay Khanduri, Additional Secretary Atar Singh and family members of selected assistant prosecution officers.