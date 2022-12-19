CM holds Janata Milan, directs officials to resolve complaints at the earliest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami lent a patient ear to the grievances and problems of a large number of people during the Janata Milan programme organised at CM ’s Residence today.

A large number of people came to the programme with their problems and the CM lent a very patient ear to them , and issued directions to the officials concerned towards their redressal on the spot as far as possible.

Dhami said that all public complaints received in the Janta Darshan programme would be monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office. He directed the officers to ensure that all the problems and complaints were resolved in total seriousness and in a time bound manner.

The Chief Minister listened to everyone’s complaints one by one. He directed the officers concerned to ensure redressal of public problems and complaints. The CM said that whatever complaints have been received, be sent to the departments concerned as soon as possible so that they could be resolved at the earliest.