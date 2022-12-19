Compensation amount for farmers in case of accident raised to Rs 1.5 lakh: Ganesh Joshi

UKAPMB Board meeting held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Agriculture Minister, Ganesh Joshi presided over the 35th meeting of the Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board (UKAPMB) here today. Presiding over the meeting, Joshi observed that the compensation given to farmers in case of accident while engaged in agriculture work has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh now. Compensation in case of disability has been raised from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh and in case of disability of one limb has been raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

The minister further intimated that the upper income limit of the scheme has also been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per year in order to enable the children of farmers in their studies related to field of agriculture. He said that the eligibility age limit of 18 to 60 years for payment of compensation in case of personal accident has now been abolished and now the compensation amount would be payable to the farmers in case of accident while doing agricultural work, irrespective of his or her age.

Joshi observed that at present, the mandis in the state were running in profit and that the board has sufficient budget for the development works to be done through the mandis and schemes beneficial to the farmers . He also noted that approval has been granted to the proposal of construction of 25 shops in Ramnagar under self-finance.

The minister directed the officials to encourage the cultivation of local crops like Mandua, etc. and to increase the local production. He said that such policies be made by the government in the interest of the farmers , so that the farmers feel secure that the government would procure their local crops at reasonable prices.

Managing Director Dr Nidhi Yadav, Director Agriculture KC Pathak, Joint Commissioner Food Dr Mahendra Singh Bisen, senior officers and members of Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board were present on the occasion.