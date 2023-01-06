CM inaugurates 26 schemes worth Rs 306 crore in Khatima

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima , 5 Jan: Chief Minister , Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated 26 schemes worth Rs 30.61 crore while participating in a programme organised at Pahenia Bypass, Khatima , Udham Singh Nagar today. The schemes inaugurated today included newly constructed Gadarpur bypass and newly constructed Khatima bypass. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed the gathering through video on this occasion.

The length of the 4-lane Gadarpur bypass inaugurated today is 8.8 km and the cost is Rs 170 crore , while the Khatima bypass is 2-lane. Its length is 8.2 km and the cost is Rs 95 crores.

Chief Minister Dhami said that with the inauguration of the bypass, the long-standing demand of Khatima and Gadarpur area residents had been fulfilled. Local people would get benefit from the construction of both these bypasses. Both Khatima and Gadarpur cities would also get relief from regular jams. Many obstacles were faced during the constructiom of Khatima Bypass, but all the residents of the area resolved the problems by showing unity, with the cooperation of the district administration and National Highway. He said that soon work would also begin on a 4 lane road from Tanakpur to Sitarganj and Pilibhit to Khatima . This route was also an important stop of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. In future, the journey of Kailash Mansarovar would be undertaken through these routes only. The Government of India and Nepal are jointly constructing a road to connect the two countries, which would further strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Dhami said that on India’s proposal, the United Nations General Assembly had declared the year 2023 as the International Millet Year. This would give a rapid boost to the coarse grains of Uttarakhand. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the approval given by the Government of India to purchase Mandua at the minimum support price from Uttarakhand.

The CM said that today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is working across India to provide resources to the last person. He said that the state government has done many works under Khatima plan, including construction of water tanks at various places, construction of bus station, establishment of basic resources in government hospitals, CSD canteen for ex-servicemen, Eklavya Vidyalaya, Sharda Ghats under Namami Gange.

In the video message, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that as per his promise in the assembly elections 2022, he has inaugurated the bypass today. With the inauguration of the newly constructed Gadarpur and Khatima bypass, the jam in the main cities of Khatima and Gadarpur would become a thing of the past. This would also provide great relief to the local people, travellers and devotees. With the construction of the bypass, the travel time from Rudrapur-Tanakpur and from Rudrapur to Kashipur or other nearby cities would be reduced. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state of Uttarakhand was continuously touching new heights of development.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that every decision being taken at the state level and the Central level was taking a concrete form. All-round development of Uttarakhand is being witnessed under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami. He said that there was no person as dutiful, honest as Chief Minister Dhami. He was giving equal importance and focus to every region of the state. He said that service lane ought to be constructed on Gadarpur bypass and NHAI ought to make proposals for drainage of water so that farmers’ crops are not damaged as a result of construction of roads. In the next 10 years, the state of Uttarakhand would be touching many heights. He said that India has got the chairmanship of G-20 under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Work is being done on projects worth crores.

After the programme, Chief Minister Dhami and Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt also inspected the National Highway Kutri ( Khatima Bypass).

During this, MLAs Gopal Singh Rana, Shiv Arora, Suresh Gadia, former MLA Dr Prem Singh Rana, BJP District President Kamal Jindal, DM Yugal Kishore Pant, SSP Manjunath TC and others were present.