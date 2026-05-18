CM interacts with CBSE topper Arina Raghuwansh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 16 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday spoke to Arina Raghuwansh, student of DPS Haldwani, who has secured the first position in the CBSE Class 12 examinations in Uttarakhand, and extended his greetings while wishing her a bright future.

The Chief Minister noted that Arina’s achievement is a matter of pride for the entire state and reflects the rewards of her hard work. Her dedication, perseverance and discipline will serve as an inspiration for other students. The CM also observed that girls and women of Uttarakhand have consistently excelled in diverse fields and brought honour to the state through their outstanding performances.