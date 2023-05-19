CM launches ‘Patch Reporting App’ for potholes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a ‘Patch Reporting App’ at the Secretariat, here, today. This mobile app has been developed by the Public Works Department to make the roads pothole free.

At the launch programme, it was stated that any person can register a complaint about potholes on the roads through this app. The complainant will have to register his or her complaint with complete information by taking photographs of potholes found on the roads in his or her locality. Information about the action taken on the complaint lodged through the app will also be made available to the complainant along with pictures within a week following the registration of the complaint.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this app will certainly help in making the roads of the state pothole free. He instructed the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) that the complaint made by the complainant regarding potholes on the road through the app should be resolved within a week. Responsibility of the officials should also be fixed to ensure this. The CM said that the senior officials of the Public Works Department should also monitor the complaints received through this app on a regular basis.

It may be recalled that CM Dhami had recently issued strict instructions to the officers of the PWD to make the roads of the state completely pothole free. To solve this problem, the Patch Reporting App has been developed by PWD to obtain specific information.

This mobile app is aimed at not only helping make the roads pothole-free for smooth and safe travel, but also to maintain interaction with the general public. Through this app, the location of the pothole sitewill be automatically displayed by latitude and longitude (through GPS). On the basis of the information received from the app, the PWD will take quick action and the details of the work along with pictures will be received by the complainant and the higher officer.

Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Agarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar and senior officers of PWD were present on the occasion.