CM nominates two IAS officers to pursue development proposals of MLAs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: In a significant step, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has written a special letter to all the MLAs as a gift of Dhanteras / Deepawali, informing them that two IAS officers are being nominated as nodal officers to cooperate with the MLAs towards proper submission of proposals made them for development projects, recommended by them in their respective constituencies. The letter says that MLAs are required to frequently travel and also visit Dehradun quite frequently to hold discussions with the departments concerned at the secretariat level, on the proposals of schemes or development projects in their respective constituencies to be submitted by them. The nodal officers would help them and cooperate with the MLAs towards speedy submission and disposal of the proposals submitted by them. This would help them to monitor the progress of their files at the Secretariat without actually visiting the Secretariat or without coming to Dehradun and reduce their travel.

wo officers of the level of Additional Secretary of IAS cadre have been nominated as nodal officers for co-ordination and cooperation in speedy disposal of matters related to administrative/financial approval of development plans or topics raised from time to time. For the cooperation of the MLAs of Kumaon region, Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey has been nominated as the nodal officer, while Additional Secretary Lalit Mohan Rayal has been nominated as nodal officer for MLAs of Garhwal Region.

It may be recalled that recently the CM had invited ten proposals of development projects from each MLA related to their respective constituencies. Today’s step is likely to expedite the approval and progress of the proposals submitted by the MLAs. Both these proposals are indicative of the fact that CM Dhami is eager to rise about party lines in ensuring all round progress of the state and these decisions can be seen as steps towards realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto, “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas”.