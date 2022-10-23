Char Dham shrines will close on 25 Oct due to Solar Eclipse & Sutak: Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: State Tourism, Religious Affairs and Culture Minister, Satpal Maharaj today stated that the temples of Char Dham temple would remain closed during the solar eclipse on 25 October. Satpal Maharaj reminded that the Sutak Kaal (Sutak time) would begin 12 hours before the solar eclipse on 25 October. Therefore, the Char Dham temples would be closed just before the eclipse at 4:26 am , around 12 hours before the Solar Eclipse.

The Tourism Minister reminded that the solar eclipse would begin on 4:32 pm and would last till 5:32 pm on 25 October. Therefore, all the small and big temples including the four dhams would remain closed till the eclipse period. He said that after the eclipse period, cleaning work in the temples and evening abhishek and Shayan Puja and Aarti would be conducted during which, devotees would not be permitted to have Darshan of the deities.