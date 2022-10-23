Cong Dharna is pressure tactic: Manveer Chauhan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: BJP today termed the Congress’s dharna in Haridwar at the Bahadarabad Police Station, as an unwarranted attempt to create political pressure on the government.

Party’s state media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that such pressure tactics would not yield any result as the law is bound to take its course. Those facing charges because of their own misdeeds would have to face lawful action against them. Chauhan claimed that there was no political interference by the government behind the cases against some Congress workers in Haridwar. The government is not involved at all but the Congress is trying to make it a political issue. The cases that Congress is referring to against some of their political workers are criminal cases filed for criminal offences. The investigation in respect of the cases was underway. Some of the Congress workers had even approached the High Court against cases filed against them but they did not get any relief because there was no false case filed against them.

Chauhan claimed that now after having failed to get any relief from the court, the Congress party was resorting to put political pressure on the government by organising dharna. This was also an attempt to get over the frustration of losing the Panchayat elections in Haridwar, Chauhan asserted.

Manveer Chauhan also denied the allegation that the Congress workers had been intimidated to join the BJP in Haridwar and claimed that whosoever had recently joined BJP in Haridwar had done so solely out of personal choice and there was no pressure on any of them from the BJP. The Congress workers who had left Congress to join the BJP had done so in view of the shrinking mass base of the Congress party.