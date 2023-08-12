CM orders measures to stop illegal mining; raise revenue

Strong Uttarakhand@25

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the performance of the Mining and Revenue Departments for achieving the goals of Strong Uttarakhand @ 2025 at the Secretariat here today. He directed the officers to strengthen the tracking system to prevent illegal mining to achieve the targets of revenue generation. He made it clear that strict action should be taken against those caught doing illegal mining.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Mining Department to make efforts to ensure that all the identified mining lots remain operational as this will ensure continuous legal earning and employment to the people at the local level. He instructed the Mining Department and GMVN, KMVN and Forest Development Corporation working in the field of mining to keep all the lots operational. He also asked that every possible effort should be made to activate the lots which are still not operational.

The Chief Minister directed the revenue officials to speed up revenue collection. He was informed that a target has been set for digitisation of land records/ maps by March 2024. It was further stated that, by the year 2026, a target has been set to survey/re-survey the entire land registered in the state’s revenue records. In this financial year, till the month of July, an amount of Rs 49.80 lakhs has been recovered against the main head of account, and an amount of Rs 61.4370 crores in miscellaneous dues head.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretaries RK Meenakshi Sundaram, Sachin Kurve, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey and officers concerned were present.