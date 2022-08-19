CM pays tribute to martyr Herbola, mortal remains cremated with state honours

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HALDWANI 17 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Herbola, who was martyred during Operation Meghdoot in Siachen in 1984.

The CM Herbola’s family and laid a wreath before the mortal remains of Herbola, today. It may be recalled that although Herbola was martyred during Operation Meghdoot conducted in Siachen in 1984, it was after a gap of 38 years that his body was found in Siachen. The body was brought to his residence today in Haldwani, where the CM and others paid tribute to him. Later his mortal remains were consigned to the flames with full military honours.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi and Women Empowerment Minister Rekha Arya were present on this occasion.

As soon as the mortal remains of the martyr Chandrashekhar Harbola reached his residence in Dahariya, the entire area resonated with patriotic slogans. Dhami said that the sacrifice of martyr Chandra Shekhar would always be remembered. He said that a Sainik Dham is being established in the memory of the soldiers of Uttarakhand who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The memories of the martyr Chandrashekhar will also be preserved at the Sainik Dham.

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the martyr’s family. The government would extend all possible help to the bereaved family.

After offering the wreath, the body of the martyr Chandrashekhar was taken to Chitrashila Ghat, Ranibagh, where he was given a heartfelt farewell with full military honours. Hundreds of people paid tribute to the martyr on this occasion with moist eyes.