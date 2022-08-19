MoU signed between U’chal University, IAU on new technology

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Aug: Uttaranchal University Dehradun and the Industries Association of Uttarakhand have joined hands to work together to support industries, faculty members, students and society on new developments in the field of technology. The major objectives of the collaboration are (i) identification of areas for possible future collaboration focused predominantly on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, (ii) capacity building as per the requirements of the industry, (iii) exchange of information on the latest developments in their respective areas that are of common interest with focus on technology enabling and (iv) address industry concerns related to technology, automation, climate change, environment responsibility, energy, safe & sustainable development.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, and Pankaj Gupta, President, Industries Association of Uttarakhand. Jitender Joshi, Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, said that the technology developed by the university is ready to support the industries of Uttarakhand in various sectors like industry 4.0, health, IoT, and energy. Dr Rajesh Singh, Director of the Division of Research and Innovation, was also present on the occasion.