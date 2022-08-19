Rishikesh to receive 160 million Euros assistance for infrastructure development

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: A proposal for assistance to the tune of 160 million Euros has been forwarded to the European funding agency, KFW, by the Union Ministry of Finance for the Integrated Infrastructure Development Project (IUIDR ) for Rishikesh city at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This project aims at infrastructure development in Rishikesh and is expected to further boost tourism and pilgrimage to the city of Yoga. The total cost of the project is about 200 million Euros (approximately Rs 1,600 crore). The financial sharing ratio between the Government of India and the State Government for this project is proposed to be 80:20, with the Centre bearing 80 percent share of the cost.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is witnessing unprecedented development in infrastructure. With the Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development Project in Rishikesh, better basic facilities would be available to the local citizens and tourists in Rishikesh city. The project entails 24X7 drinking water supply system, drinking water meters, rainwater harvesting and management, public sanitation facilities, smart urban spaces, clothing and clothing rooms, construction of waiting rooms, Vending Zone, Road and Traffic Management. Underground Utility Duct Developed Integrated Control and a Command Centre for Civil Defence, transportation centres, bus terminal and parking are also included.

Every year, lakhs of tourists visit Rishikesh for religious and adventure tourism activities. In such a situation, development work needs to be done in view of the need for additional facilities. Elevated paths will be constructed with the aim of reducing the problem caused by traffic jams.

On completion of the project, it is expected that there will be an increase in the urban living standard, the business and livelihood standard of the local people and improvement in drinking water and sanitation facilities besides better traffic management and increased livelihood opportunities.