CM requests Centre to bear cost of Song River Drinking Water Project

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 4 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here, today. During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the Union Finance Minister to provide an amount of Rs 1774 crores for the Song Dam drinking water project under the special assistance scheme for capital expenditure. He said that this project would solve the drinking water problem in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, in Dehradun city and its suburbs, drinking water is being arranged mainly through tube wells, as a result of which the ground water level is continuously receding. Due to the increasing population, the demand for drinking water is continuously increasing, due to which the present drinking water supply system will not be able to meet the future demand. In view of this and to provide continuous supply of drinking water in future, the ‘Song Dam Drinking Water Project’ has been proposed on the Song River, a tributary of River Ganga. The total estimated cost of the proposed project is Rs 2021 crore.

The Chief Minister stated that, with the construction of the project, 150 MLD drinking water would become available to the around 10 lakh population of Dehradun city and its suburbs. After the construction of the project, the dependence on tube wells for drinking water system would almost end, due to which there would be a huge reduction in groundwater exploitation. There would be a significant improvement in the ground water level. Besides this, there would also be a reduction in the emission of green house gases as dependence on tubewells would be reduced. There would also be reduction in maintenance related expenditure. The project would also lead to creation of a lake, thereby promoting tourism, generating employment and increasing the income of local citizens. The environment would also benefit as a result.

He further said that 15,000 residents of 10 villages would also get protection from the annual flood in the Song River. The project is very important for the water supply of Dehradun city, all necessary technical forest land transfer stage-1 and other necessary approvals related to the project have been received from the departments/ministries concerned and have been submitted to the Centre. The estimated expenditure of around Rs 247 crores for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the families affected by the project would be borne by the state government, Dhami stated.