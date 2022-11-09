CM speaks to Union Law Minister regarding Kiran Negi case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: Taking cognisance of the Supreme Court acquitting the accused in the Kiran Negi rape and murder case that relates to Chhawla area of Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today spoke to the advocate, Charu Khanna, who is handling the case on behalf of the prosecution, and also to the Union Law Minister, Kiran Rijiju.

The CM expressed anguish before the Union Minister on behalf of the people of the state, who according to him have been disappointed with the Supreme Court judgement acquitting the accused in the case. It may be recalled that Kiran Negi belonged to Uttarakhand but was living in Delhi where she was gang-raped and murdered. Though the lower courts had sentenced the accused to death by declaring the crime as rarest of the rare cases, the Supreme Court punched many holes in the case put up by the prosecution and acquitted the accused on grounds of insufficient evidence.

The CM shared this development while speaking to news agency ANI in this regard. He stated that the victim, Kiran Negi, was a daughter of Uttarakhand and the Uttarakhand Government would do everything possible to ensure justice for her.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand BJP has expressed shock at the acquittal of the accused in the Kiran Negi gangrape case.