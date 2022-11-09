An evening with Arvindar Singh: Authors from the Valley 

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Pic: Sneha Bharadwaj

The tenth edition of ‘Authors from the Valley’ hosted at the VoW Café – Gallery – Studio had Dehradun’s own Arvindar Singh in conversation with author Aloke Lal. The duo took the audience on a nostalgic journey down the alleys of the written word.

During the hour-long session, the duo gently touched upon Arvindar Singh’s well-acclaimed books “What A Life! A Kaleidoscope of Rajinder Puri`s Cartoons” and “Morarji Desai: A Profile in Courage” which in the words of Nani Palkhivala, is a volume which “was a significant national service on the life of a great Prime Minister.”

Talking about the author, Aloke Lal said, “I have always been very impressed by your writings, and have also envied your prolific output.”

Arvindar Singh belongs to an eminent military family. He sees himself as a freelance writer with wide interest in writing in the field of Defence Matters, Military History not excluding Socio-Political and Economic fields. Over the past few years, the author has penned in-depth interviews with successive Governors of Uttarakhand, as well as leading personalities. Arvindar Singh has also done a detailed monograph on Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw for the United Services Institution of India, New Delhi, which is prescribed reading for the Defence Services Staff College Entrance Exam. The prolific writer has been a regular contributor to the USI Journal, Defence Watch magazine and a sort-after book reviewer for publishing houses in India.

So, when was the author smitten by the written word? He states, “About being smitten by the written word it could be said that, since in my family virtually everyone was fond of reading, books were very much a part of my upbringing. My first article was for my school magazine and I never looked back thereafter.”

Talking about the session, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director, Valley of Words stated, “Arvindar’s writings are important – both on account of their versatility, as well as the in- depth analysis which marks each of these. So whether it a monograph on Manekshaw, or a book review on I Alan Sealey’s latest offering, one can rest assured that if Arvindar has penned his thoughts on paper, the work will be marked by scholarship, extensive reading and fine language.”

The session was attended by people from across age groups and walks of life. Those who came included Nadir Bilimoria, Partho Chatterjee, Manav Kanwar, Gagan Kanwar, Sharmila Bhartari, Radhesh Lal, Maanas Lal, Sonal Dhawan, Rashmi Chopra and Dr Sanjeev Chopra, among others. In the formal yet informative interactive evening, the forum was opened up to the audience that asked pertinent questions from the author who patiently answered them.

Held on the first Sunday of every month, the VoW Café is keeping alive the tradition of hosting those associated with the written word. Attended by an eclectic group – from superannuated bureaucrats and professors to serving officers, working journalists, academic researchers and college students, the monthly interactive session is dedicated to those who are passionate about the written word… and beyond!