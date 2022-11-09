Bharat Scouts & Guides delegation meets CM Dhami on Foundation Day

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 Nov: A delegation of Bharat Scouts and Guides met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the organisation at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Monday.

On this occasion, the delegation presented stickers and flags to the Chief Minister. Dhami said that the maximum number of students should be connected with Scouts and Guides. He said that Bharat Scouts and Guides have an important role in inculcating discipline, service and charity among the youth.

On this occasion, Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Seema Jaunsari from Uttarakhand, Ravindra Mohan Kala, BS Rawat, Arun Rai, Rahul Raturi and Vimala Pant were present.