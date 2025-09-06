CM to inaugurate emergency sirens, development projects in Doon today

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate 13 modern long-range emergency sirens installed at various locations in Dehradun city by the district administration to deal with emergency situations. The inauguration will take place tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Dalanwala police station. At 6:30 p.m., the CM will also dedicate to the public the beautification works of the historic Clock Tower under the Smart City project, four Hilans outlets established at the Collectorate, Coronation Hospital, Guchupani and ISBT, as well as initiatives under the Child Beggary Prevention Programme aimed at bringing children from begging to education.

The Dehradun district administration has made elaborate preparations for the CM’s proposed programme. District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh today inspected both the venues at Dalanwala police station and the Clock Tower and reviewed the arrangements. They directed the officials to ensure that all preparations are completed in time.

The DM reminded that, in the first phase, 13 modern long-range emergency sirens have been installed in Dehradun city with the purpose of providing immediate warning to citizens during emergencies. Installed at the police stations and outposts, these sirens have a range of 8 to 16 kilometres. Their primary function is to alert people during disasters so that they may move to safer locations. He shared that, tomorrow, at 6:15 p.m., the CM will inaugurate all the 13 sirens simultaneously through remote control from Dalanwala police station. At that time, the sharp sound of the sirens will be heard across the city. He, however, added that to prevent panic among the public, prior information has already been disseminated among the people.

In the first phase, four 16-kilometre range sirens have been installed at Rishikesh, Premnagar, Clement Town and Raipur police stations, while nine 8-kilometre range sirens have been set up at Dalanwala, Paltan Bazaar, Rajpur, Patel Nagar, Nehru Colony, Cantt, Vasant Vihar, Bindal outpost and Police Lines, Racecourse. The DM added that, in the second phase, such sirens will also be installed in Vikasnagar, Doiwala, Rishikesh, Chakrata and other urban areas.

Bansal further stated that at 6:30 p.m., tomorrow, the second programme will be held at the Clock Tower, where the CM will dedicate the beautification works carried out under the Smart City project. He shared that the works have been executed while preserving the traditional architecture of the Clock Tower, with the addition of landscaped gardens, colourful fountains and high-beam lighting, making this historic landmark even more attractive as a heritage symbol of the city.

He also stated that, for public convenience, modern Hilans outlets are being operated at the Collectorate, Coronation Hospital, Guchupani and ISBT through self-help groups (SHGs), providing many people with self-employment opportunities. These outlets offer handicraft items along with hill products and millet-based dishes, for which there is a significant demand among the public. This, he claimed would create sustainable livelihoods for self-help groups and other beneficiaries. Under the Child Beggary Prevention Programme, nearly 56 children have so far been freed from begging and enrolled in schools. All these initiatives will be dedicated to the people by the CM tomorrow.

Among those present during the inspection were SSP Ajai Singh, Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah, ADM (Administration) KK Mishra, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SDM Harigiri and nodal officers from departments responsible for tents, barricading and other arrangements.