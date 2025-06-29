CM with family plants sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: Chief Minister Dhami, accompanied by his mother Bishna Devi and son Diwakar, took part in the ‘ Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam ‘ campaign here on Saturday by planting a sapling, symbolising an emotional tribute to motherhood and a collective commitment to environmental conservation. The initiative seeks to inspire citizens to plant a tree in their mother’s name, thereby connecting personal sentiment with ecological responsibility and turning green consciousness into a people’s movement.

Dhami remarked that just as a mother is life’s first teacher, nature too sustains life, and both deserve reverence and protection. On this occasion, he called upon the public to adopt this heartfelt gesture and take individual responsibility to nurture the planted trees. Stressing the importance of environmental stewardship, he said the campaign carries a powerful message about the shared duty towards nature.

Also present at the event were Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF and HoFF) Sameer Sinha and Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari.