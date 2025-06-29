Governor releases two major books on Kumaon varsity

Garhwal Post Bureau

NAINITAL, 28 Jun: Governor and Chancellor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) released two important publications at Raj Bhavan, Nainital — “Kumaun University: History and Development” authored by Prof. Atul Joshi, Head of the Department of Commerce, and “Role of Women in Post-Independence Uttarakhand (with special reference to the Uttarakhand Movement)” authored by Prof. Savitri Kaida Jantwal from the Department of History. Vice Chancellor Diwan S Rawat was present on the occasion.

Lt Gen Singh said that books are the soul of any institution. They are not merely collections of events, but living energies of thoughts, values, and emotions that guide the present and enlighten future generations. The journey of Kumaun University — marked by struggles and achievements — has been academically preserved through these two commendable efforts.

Appreciating Savitri Kaida Jantwal’s work on the role of women in the Uttarakhand Movement, the Governor stated that this book is not only a chronicle of women’s awakening, but also a testimony to their pivotal role as agents of change. It offers today’s youth an inspiring example of female leadership, resilience, and dedication.

Atul Joshi informed the Governor that his book is divided into three sections — the background and movement leading to the establishment of Kumaun University, its development over the years, and its current and future prospects. The annexure includes important government orders, maps, a historical photo gallery, press clippings, achievements of vice-chancellors, contributions of principals of DSB and Almora colleges, decisions of 184 Executive Council meetings, and descriptions of 19 convocations. This 371-page volume is a rich academic archive of the university’s legacy.

Savitri Kaida Jantwal’s book offers an in-depth socio-historical analysis of women’s roles in the Uttarakhand movement. It highlights their active participation in the socio-political transitions of the post-independence era and brings to light powerful and engaged representations of women’s strength within the movement. This research-based volume stands as a significant document of women’s consciousness in Uttarakhand.