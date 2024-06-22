CME on Holistic Health with Yoga & Integrated Medicine explores benefits of Ayurveda

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Ranikhet, 21 Jun: The second day of the two days of Continuing Medical Education (CME) on “Holistic Health with Yoga & Integrated Medicine” commenced here, today, with great enthusiasm and a diverse lineup of informative sessions. This event was organised by Military Hospital Ranikhet in collaboration with Bhole Baba Ayurveda Hospital & Research Centre, Chiliyanaula. This event brought together healthcare professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from all three services, viz., the Army, Navy, and Air Force of the Indian Armed Forces, seeking to explore the integration of ancient healing practices with modern medicine.

The day began with an invigorating yoga session by Ujjawal Parashar and guided meditation led by renowned practitioner Colonel RK Gupta. Participants were immersed in the serene environment as they embraced the physical and mental well-being offered by these ancient disciplines.

The first lecture of the day, titled “Holistic Health: Ayurvedic practices for managing lifestyle diseases”, was delivered by Dr Vijaysheel Upadhyay, Director, Bholebaba Ayurvedic Hospital & Research Centre, Chiliyanaula. His insightful presentations shed light on the rich tradition of Ayurvedic medicine and the various applications of these principles in promoting health and treating ailments.

Continuing the enlightening sessions, Dr Priyanka Ramola, a renowned Ayurvedic physician, delivered a compelling lecture on “Balancing life stages: Ayurvedic perspectives on Puberty & Pregnancy”. The integration of these Ayurvedic principles & practices can help in enhancing women’s health status in India and all over the world. Colonel RK Gupta then shared his wisdom about Sudarshan Kriya Yoga by Art of Living. The attendees discovered the profound impact of these practices on reducing stress levels, enhancing emotional well-being, and improving the overall quality of life.

Dr Sabyasachi Paul, a renowned physician talked on Om Meditation & Pranayam at work and offered invaluable insights into the connection between mind, body, and spirit, and how a holistic approach can empower individuals to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

The day concluded with a closing address by Colonel Prabhakar Gupta, Organising Chairman and CO, Military Hospital, Ranikhet, who expressed gratitude to the guests, speakers, participants, and organisers for their valuable contributions to making the CME a resounding success.

Major Kirit Pandey, the organising secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.