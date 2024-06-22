Yoga provides mental, physical & spiritual energy: Nishant Thapliyal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Jun: On the tenth International Yoga Day, the Indian Institute of Technology and Management, Yamuna Colony, celebrated Yoga Day with great enthusiasm, here, today.

Dr. Radhika Nagarath, Yogacharya Isha Saini and Bhavana Bhardwaj from Patanjali Yogapeeth, Haridwar, conducted the practice of Yogasana and Pranayama as per the Common Yoga protocol.

ITM President Nishant Thapliyal said that yoga classes are conducted regularly by the institute. He said that, through yoga, one gets all three types of energy – mental, physical and spiritual. ITM Registrar Ruchi Thapliyal said that all the teachers, teachers and employees of the institute did yoga.

The Institute’s NAAC Advisor and former Vice Chancellor Professor Jwala Prasad Pachauri congratulated everyone on Yoga Day and said that in today’s environment when the human mind is under stress, there is no better medical method than yoga. Everyone should be connected to yoga.

College Principal Anju Thapliyal, Yoga department head Shailja Gupta, Manisha Kapoor and others were present. The programme was convened by Ritika Puri.