CoE at Doon University is driving Transformative Change: VC Dangwal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Doon University successfully organised and concluded a two-day Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, bringing together government officials across Uttarakhand to deliberate on integrated and sustainable development strategies. The programme was jointly organised by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and the Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (CPPGG), aiming to strengthen institutional capacity and promote data-driven, integrated planning approaches.

The inaugural session began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Chief Guest Prof Durgesh Pant, Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal, Prof RP Mamgain, Prof HC Purohit, and Dr Manoj Kumar Pant. In his address, Dr Manoj Kumar Pant highlighted the role of the CoE in advancing integrated infrastructure planning under PM Gati Shakti, while Prof Durgesh Pant emphasised the importance of science, technology, and policy integration for sustainable development.

The programme was further enriched by the presence of Dr Ajay Kukshal and Dr Naresh Chandra, along with academicians such as Prof Harsh Dobhal, Dr Avijit Sahay, and Dr Pallavi Upreti. Technical sessions and hands-on training on the National Master Plan portal formed the core of the programme, conducted by PM Gati Shakti experts including Aishwarya Awnish, Navraj Chhetri, Akshay Jaiswal, Kailash Rawat, and Jagrati Tiwari.

Expert lectures by Dr Shashank Lingwal (USAC) and Dr Kamal Pandey (IIRS) provided valuable insights into geospatial technologies, GIS, and artificial intelligence for effective planning and decision-making.

The valedictory session was graced by Prof Surekha Dangwal, who encouraged participants to apply their learnings in governance and planning. Certificates were distributed, and mementos were presented to distinguished contributors. Special recognition was given to Dr Sudhanshu Joshi for his leadership in organising the programme.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, marking a significant step toward strengthening collaborative governance and promoting integrated, data-driven infrastructure planning. The event was efficiently coordinated by Uttarkarsha Gupta and Muskan Verma, and effectively moderated by Tanuja Joshi.