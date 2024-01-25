Committee to screen ticket aspirants for LS poll on 26 Jan: Mahara

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 Jan: The Congress has begun to gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an informal chat with media persons at Congress Bhawan here, today, PCC Chief Karan Mahara claimed that the party has also begun to prepare for the upcoming Parliamentary Polls in Uttarakhand. In order to contest the elections as a strong contender, it has been decided that Congress will include various issues related to Uttarakhand in its manifesto. Some issues will be given greater attention and will include ‘rising unemployment’ and continuing inflation.

Mahara shared that the Congress Screening Committee will reach Uttarakhand on 26 January to conduct preliminary screening of the ticket aspirants and to hold preliminary talks in this regard.

Mahara also claimed that Congress will include recruitment of Agniveers in the Indian armed forces, the environment, issues related to farmers and Ankita Bhandari’s murder as major concerns in the state. He said the Congress manifesto committee will come to Uttarakhand on 27 February to discuss the issues related to the state. The Convenor of the party’s Central Manifesto Committee, former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TK Singh will arrive in the state on 27 February. The committee will discuss the issues of Uttarakhand for inclusion in the party’s manifesto. The committee will seek suggestions from office bearers on issues which will then be included in the manifesto.

Mahara also claimed that Congress has no dearth of issues regarding Uttarakhand, such as rising unemployment and inflation, the Ankita Bhandari murder case, rampant illegal mining and the damage being caused to the environment, issues related to farmers, corruption, Agniveer recruitment, etc.

The Congress Screening Committee will reach Uttarakhand on 26 January to screen ticket seekers from all the five LS seats of the state. The committee, chaired by former Union Minister Bhaktaram Das, will brainstorm the names of possible contenders. Besides, there will be separate meetings with the State Election Committee, coordinators of the five Lok Sabha constituencies, and the political affairs committee of the party. The committee will also accept applications from ticket contenders. Mahara asserted that the party shall field strong candidates in each of the five Lok Sabha constituencies.

He also reminded media persons that National President of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge will reach Dehradun on 28 January. Apart from holding discussions with the party’s state leadership, he will also address a public rally in Dehradun.

Mahara has handed over the responsibility of various districts to senior party leaders in this regard. Former MLA Premanand Mahajan and Anupam Sharma have been handed over the responsibility in Nainital, former MLA Ranjit Rawat, Sanjeev Arya, Mahesh Sharma and Satish Nainwal have been made in charge of district Udham Singh Nagar, Hemant Bagdwal has been made in charge of district Almora, Dr Ganesh Upadhyay has been given charge of Champawat, Mahendra Lunthi, Bageshwar, State General Secretary Naveen Joshi and Rajesh Rastogi have been handed over the responsibility of Dehradun and Rishikesh units. Pradeep Joshi has been made in charge of Narendra Nagar, State General Secretary PK Aggarwal and Yakub Siddiqui have been given responsibility of Roorkee District and Mahanagar units, State General Secretary Manvendra Singh has been given the charge of Haridwar District and Haridwar Mahanagar, Rajveer Chauhan has been given charge of Dehradun Mahanagar unit. Virendra Pokhriyal has been given charge of Pachhwadun, State General Secretary Rajpal Kharola has been given responsibility of Tehri, State Spokesperson Shanti Prasad Bhatt has been made in charge of Uttarkashi, Mahesh Pratap Rana has been given charge of Pauri Garhwal, Pradeep Thapliyal has been given charge of Chamoli, Harikrishna Bhatt of Rudraprayag and Sudhir Shandilya has been given the responsibility of Kotdwar.

State General Secretary Organisation Vijay Saraswat stated that State President Karan Mahara expects all those in-charge to soon establish contact with all party members of the districts under their charge and make the rally of Mallikarjun Kharge a huge success.