Cong delegation calls on Gov, seeks CBI probe in George Everest lease case

Garhwal Post Bureau
Dehradun, 18 Sep: A Congress delegation today called on Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking CBI probe into what the party called a huge scam in the leasing of George Everest Estate in Mussoorie.
The party claimed that the estate had been leased out at an unreasonably low rate of Rs 1 crore per annum for a period of 15 years and demanded the immediate cancellation of the lease order. The delegation further pressed for the matter to be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court, asserting that only such an inquiry could bring out the truth and ensure accountability.
The delegation was led by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and also comprised of former MLAs Rajkumar and Manoj Rawat, former Mahanagar Congress President Lalchand Sharma, along with Godavari Thapli, Sushil Rathi, Surendra Agrawal, Garima Dasauni and Mahendra Negi, who all reiterated that the George Everest Estate is a heritage site of immense historical and cultural significance and should not have been subjected to what they termed an arbitrary and questionable lease arrangement.