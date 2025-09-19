Cong delegation calls on Gov, seeks CBI probe in George Everest lease case

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: A Congress delegation today called on Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking CBI probe into what the party called a huge scam in the leasing of George Everest Estate in Mussoorie.

The party claimed that the estate had been leased out at an unreasonably low rate of Rs 1 crore per annum for a period of 15 years and demanded the immediate cancellation of the lease order. The delegation further pressed for the matter to be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court, asserting that only such an inquiry could bring out the truth and ensure accountability.