Doon District Administration launches probe into illegal constructions

Dehradun, 18 Sep: After rescuing people stranded in the heavy rains, the district administration is now working to restore basic services. District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal has directed that electricity, water, roads, and other essential services be restored on a priority basis in the disaster-affected areas.

The DM has also recommended a high-level inquiry into the unauthorised approach road and resort construction in Bandawali, which allegedly led to diversion in the river’s course and caused damage to government property.

After the inspection, the DM instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to quickly restore traffic on the damaged roads and bridges at Maldevta, Kisanpuri, Kesharwal, and Kuthalgate.

A valley bridge has been constructed overnight near Kuthalgate, providing much-needed relief to people stranded in the Mussoorie area. As per the DM’s instructions, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are deployed in the field day and night.

The district administration today asserted that strict action will be taken against the resort owner in Kisanpuri Bandawali in the Maldevta area, who allegedly diverted the river’s course and constructed an unauthorised resort. The illegal construction in Kisanpur Bandawali caused a 150-metre stretch of the road to be completely washed away, leading to a loss of more than Rs 6 crore in government property.

DM Savin Bansal, during his inspection, took a tough stand and recommended a high-level inquiry into the unauthorised approach road and resort construction on the riverbank.

After safely evacuating people stranded in the disaster-affected areas of Dehradun, the district administration is now focused on restoring roads, electricity, water, and other necessary facilities. DM Savin Bansal and Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah inspected the damaged roads and bridges at Maldevta, Dwara Pul, Khairi Dhanola, Kisanpur Bandawali, and near Kothalgate on Mussoorie Road. He has directed the PWD to repair the approaches of the damaged roads and bridges and to restore traffic quickly.

The approach road to the Kumalda Dwara Jhula bridge had sunk due to heavy rainfall. The playground there was also completely washed out. The PWD has now repaired the approach and restored traffic. The DM instructed that the approach to the bridge be repaired quickly with wire-crates after the river is channelised. The DM also did an on-site inspection of the 150-metre washed-out portion of the road at Kisanpur Bandawali on the Maldevta motor road.

The DM also instructed the PWD to channelise the river and start the road construction work quickly. During his inspection of the destroyed motor road at Maldevta Kesharwala, the DM instructed that a path be opened with wire-crates and that the damaged portion of the road be repaired after the river is channelised.

The DM also conducted an on-site inspection of the damaged bridge and the ongoing construction of the valley bridge near Kothalgate on the Dehradun-Mussoorie motor road. After the motor bridge near Kothalgate was damaged, the Mussoorie area was cut off. From the very first day, the DM had deployed the Sub Divisional Magistrate and a senior PWD official there and issued instructions for the valley bridge to be constructed on a war footing. The valley bridge was constructed in a short time, restoring traffic and providing great relief to the people of the Mussoorie area. Traffic for light vehicles has been restored on the valley bridge for now.