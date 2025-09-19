RIMC Cadets win top honours at National Hindi Debate Competition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Cadets from the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, secured first place at the prestigious ‘Kashi Naresh Bhagvibhuti Narayan Singh All India Inter-School Hindi Debate Competition’, reaffirming the institution’s reputation for intellectual excellence and articulate leadership.

This event was held from 15 to 17 September. The annual competition drew participation from 14 leading schools across India, offering a platform for young minds to engage in rigorous debate, critical thinking, and expressive oration in Hindi. Organised in alignment with Hindi Diwas, the event aims to promote the national language and nurture thoughtful discourse among students.

The final round, hosted at the Thimayya Auditorium, saw a closely contested battle among RIMC, Sherwood College, Doon International School, and Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya. The judges’ panel included Prof Ashish Rathudi Pragya, Prof Poonam Pathak, and Prof Ram Vinay Singh. The event was attended by former IAS officer Dr Sanjeev Chopra as Chief Guest, along with Rajat Shakti, Head of 93.5 FM Dehradun, as Special Guest.

Cadet Ajay Singh of RIMC was awarded Best Speaker, while Cadet Parth Kumar Tiwari was jointly named Second Best Speaker alongside Devishi Uniyal from Doon International School.

The Final Results were: 1st Place – RIMC, Dehradun; 2nd Place – Doon International School;

3rd Place – Sherwood College; 4th Place – Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya.

The three-day event also featured cultural performances. On 16 September, cadets from the RIMC Music Club showcased their musical talents with a violin recital by Cadet Enzo and a flute performance by Cadet Jay. A special talk show with RJ Nidhi from 93.5 Red FM added an interactive element to the closing day.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony and formal dinner, celebrating not only the winners but also the spirit of dialogue and intellectual exchange. In a symbolic gesture of camaraderie, RIMC handed over the Rolling Trophy to runner-up Doon International School, honouring tradition and sportsmanship.

Col Rahul Agarwal, Commandant of RIMC, remarked, “True victory in debate lies not just in argument, but in the exchange of ideas that shape responsible citizens.”

The event served as a powerful reminder of the richness of the Hindi language and its role in fostering leadership, reasoning, and cultural pride among the youth.