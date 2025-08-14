Cong expels Pabo Block Committee President, issues notices to others

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled the president of the Pabo Block Congress Committee from the party’s primary membership for a period of six years with immediate effect, citing anti-party activities during the recently held three-tier panchayat elections. Additionally, show-cause notices have been served on two other party leaders for similar conduct.

Vice President of the Pradesh Congress (Organisation and Administration), SK Dhasmana today informed media that Sudhir Rawat, President of the Pabo Block Congress Committee, had filed his nomination as an opposition candidate for the post of Junior Pramukh, directly challenging the party-backed nominee. Furthermore, he also actively opposed the Congress-supported candidate in the Block Pramukh election. The Congress leader described Rawat’s actions as a betrayal of the Congress party, the local electorate, and fellow party workers.

In a similar vein, Pradesh Secretary Deepak Aswal and former Zilla Panchayat Vice President Tara Negi have also entered the electoral fray against the party’s endorsed candidate. Taking serious cognisance of their conduct, the Congress leadership has issued show cause notices to both, demanding their response within three days.

The party has stated that the Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee had reviewed the conduct of all three leaders and found it to be in violation of party discipline. Consequently, Sudhir Rawat has been expelled from the party for six years, while Deepak Aswal and Tara Negi have been asked to submit their clarifications.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to discipline, Dhasmana claimed that the Congress is a structured organisation, and any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated. He warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone found breaching the party’s code of conduct.