Cong expels several party leaders for contesting polls

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Congress today expelled several party leaders for anti party activities. All these leaders have refused to withdraw their nominations as rebel candidates and are still in the fray against the official candidates. It may be recalled that yesterday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations and, both, the BJP and the Congress did manage to convince a significant number of rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations. However, not all the rebel Congress and BJP leaders withdrew nominations. Though, the BJP is yet to take action against those still fighting elections against the official party candidates, Congress today expelled some leaders for a period of six years.

The leaders who were expelled today are Sanjay Negi, former development block chief from Ramnagar, Sandhya Dalakoti from Kaladhungi, Matwar Singh Kandari, former MLA from Rudraprayag, and Sanjay Dobhal, president of State Congress OBC cell from Yamunotri. They have been expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect, revealed the party leader, Mathuradutt Joshi.

Joshi claimed that Congress party is a disciplined organisation and if there is indiscipline, it would not be tolerated at all and strict action would be taken against whoever crosses the line of party discipline. The Congress party also directed all district and city presidents to take appropriate action against those indulging in anti-party activities.

According to a rough estimate, there are around 22 assembly constituencies out of a total of 70 assembly constituencies in the state where rebel candidates of the BJP or the Congress may be able to influence the outcome of the poll. Among the rebel candidates of the Congress, former cabinet minister Shoorvir Singh Sajwan was appointed as yet another Executive President of the Congress party in order to convince him to withdraw his nomination. The BJP too has given assurances to those who withdrew their nominations yesterday. BJP had engaged its top leaders to speak to the rebels and convince them to withdraw nominations.