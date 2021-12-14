Cong must introspect instead of attacking BJP Govt: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today strongly attacked the Congress party while addressing a gathering in Haldwani. Dhamiwas reacted to the allegations of Congress in respect of large scaleillegal mining allegedly going on in the state. Dhami said that instead of attacking the BJP in respect of so called illegal mining in the state, Congress leaders ought to look inward before making such allegations. He claimed that after eating 900 rats, the cat was now going on a Haj trip. The CM claimed that mining was being done in the entire state as per the rules at present and that immediate action was being taken as soon as complaints of any wrong doings were received. Continuing the attack on Congress, Chief Minister Dhami said when CDS General Bipin Rawat was being cremated, Congress leaders were celebrating in Goa without any shame. He claimed that Congress was only physically present in India, but its soul was elsewhere. There was no feeling for the martyrs in the family that ruled the country for over 55 years. The BJP today flagged off raths for Kumaon region and according to the BJP office bearers, the party will be able to include the best suggestions in the resolution letter. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had reached Haldwanitoday to flafoff this yatra. From here the Chief Minister left for Rudrapur. This yatra will go to 29 assembly constituencies of Kumaon. The responsibility related to its operation etc has been given to each in charge in the BJP appointed for every assembly constituency. State spokesperson Prakash Rawat said that there would be a suggestion box in these chariots, through which people would be able to give their suggestions. BJP would be able to include the better suggestions in this in its Sankalp Patra for the upcoming elections. Prime Minister’s rally is to be held on December 24 in Nainital or Udham Singh Nagar district. According to party sources, two sites were explored for the rally in Nainital district, namely the international stadium at Goulapar and the other is the ground of FTI.