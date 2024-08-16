Cong to gherao ED Office in Doon on 22 Aug, also demand caste census: Mahara

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 14 Aug: The Congress Party today accused the Modi led BJP Government of continuously misusing the Central Investigation Agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, etc., against leaders of the opposition parties.

PCC Chief Karan Mahara today asserted that the Congress Party strongly opposes this gross misuse of the central agencies by the Modi Government.

Mahara also reminded that, in protest against the misuse of Central Investigation Agencies, and against the undue protection given by the Modi government to its ‘crony capitalists’, the All India National Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to organise a protest and siege at Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices across the country on 22 August.

Congress leaders shared that, on the instructions of the AICC, a protest event has been organised at the Congress Bhawan in Dehradun on 22 August at 11:30 a.m. On this occasion, a procession and demonstration will be taken out from Congress Bhawan till the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office at Cross Road in Dehradun. This demonstration will be led by PCC Chief Karan Mahara.

All the MLAs of the party, former MLAs, former MPs, MP candidates, MLA candidates, district, Mahanagar and City as well as block level presidents, and office bearers of the affiliated organisations and cells, AICC, PCC members and state officials, including a large number of Congress workers will participate.

State Congress Vice President Mathura Dutt Joshi added that, as per the decisions taken at the meeting held in New Delhi, a nationwide agitation will be organised on 22 August. Under the leadership of Uttarakhand State Congress President Karan Mahara a demonstration march will be held from the State Congress Committee office till the ED Office and the office will be gheraoed.

It may be recalled that such a decision was taken at the meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges and state Congress presidents held yesterday in New Delhi under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge. The party’s future strategy was discussed in detail in which National President Kharge had laid out an outline of the programmes to be undertaken by the party in the coming weeks and months and also issued instructions to everyone on the party’s strategy on these issues by placing three major demands to be raised in the Parliament.

Joshi added that the Congress Party will demand the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani mega scam alleged in the Hindenburg report. He also claimed that the Prime Minister and the government are fully involved in this and that it has been learnt that the financial market regulator (SEBI) has also been seriously compromised. He also said that the Central Government will also be asked to conduct a nationwide caste census and there should be a sense of complete and true respect for the Constitution of India, especially in the context of its provisions of economic, social and political justice, in literal and real terms, for which, in the next few weeks, the Indian National Congress will launch a mass movement campaign on across the country.