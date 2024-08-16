Graphic Era holds Bicycle Rally to give message of unity & development

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Aug: The celebrations of Independence Day began today in Graphic Era with a grand bicycle rally. Officials, faculty members and students of Graphic Era organised the Tiranga Yatra (Freedom Ride) to convey the message of unity and development.

Medical, Health and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat flagged off the rally. On this occasion, he encouraged youngsters to come together and contribute for development of the nation. Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the country is currently setting new heights of development on the international stage. To accelerate this progress, it is crucial for youngsters to come forward and dedicatedly work for its growth.

This rally was led by Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala and Vice Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala. It started at 7 a.m. from the Graphic Era ground.

On this occasion, Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala said it is important to inform the new generations about freedom and the struggle made for it. He added that remembering the sacrifices of great freedom fighters and fulfilling duties towards the nation and society is necessary for making India prosperous again. For this, maintaining a healthy mind and body is also essential.

This rally went from Saharanpur Road to Niranjanpur Mandi, Patel Nagar, Saharanpur Chowk, Prince Chowk and Darshan Lal Chowk before reaching the Pavilion Ground.

At the pavilion ground, Sahil gave a moving performance of patriotic songs. Shreyash’s song was also well received. After a brief stop at the Pavilion Ground, the rally returned to the university campus and concluded. Participants who rode their bicycles in this 20 km rally included Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Vice Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola, faculty members, students and young members of Pahadi Pedallers. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh, Registrar Dr DK Joshi, Registrar of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Arvind Dhar and other officials were also present on the occasion.