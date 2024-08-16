U’khand Taxi Maxi Mahasangh meets CM, puts forth its demands by Sunil Sonker 

By SUNIL SONKER

Mussoorie, 14 Aug: The office-bearers of the Uttarakhand Taxi Maxi Mahasangh met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Negi under the leadership of State President Sundar Singh Panwar and apprised him of the problems faced by transporters in the state.

Panwar said that the plying of illegal vehicles on the Chardham Yatra should be banned in Uttarakhand. A ban was also demanded on Ola, Uber and the online taxi business. The increase in tax without any consent from the Transport Department Headquarters was opposed and objection was lodged against the Automated Fitness Centre. In view of the geographical conditions Uttarakhand, the fitness of the vehicles should be done in the RTO office, as before.

The transfer of Dehradun RTO Sunil Sharma was demanded to some other place.

Sundar Singh Panwar said that, on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, the taxis and buses coming from outside states should provide complete information about their movement at the border itself. Also, the Chardham Yatra fitness tax for vehicles from outside states should be 12 percent. This would boost the transport business within Uttarakhand.

There was also a demand for financial compensation for Uttarkashi Pradhan Pushkar Singh Maluda, who died due to a natural calamity. It was stated that the Chief Minister promised to take immediate action on the demands raised by the Taxi Maxi Mahasangh. He also assured officers and employees in all RTO offices would be made to work impartially.

Yogesh Agarwal, Bhagwan Singh Pawar, Deepak Bhatt, Bir Singh Rana, Girish Bhatia, Vijendra Kandhari, Naveen Kumar were also present on this occasion.