Students should pledge to get rid of plastic on festival of Independence: Prof Surekha Dangwal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Under the ‘Clean Campus Green Campus’ campaign of Doon University, a plastic bank was established in the campus under the aegis of ‘Social Development for Communities Foundation’ to make it pollution free.

Addressing the students of the University on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal said that Doon University is an important educational institution of the state, hence it is one’s moral responsibility to develop it as an ideal institution. She said that the environmental crisis is a big challenge in society today. Collective efforts will have to be made at the global level to solve this problem, but as a responsible citizen, a student must take responsibility to keep the environment pollution free.

Prof Dangwal added that, as part of this, a plastic bank is being established in the university by the Social Development for Communities Foundation. All members of the university family should join this campaign and help make the campus free from single-use plastic on the occasion of the holy festival of Independence and spread awareness in the society so that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand becomes free from single-use plastic.

Addressing the programme, Anoop Nautiyal, Founder of SDC Foundation, said that the country whose youth is aware would be free from any problem. He added, “I am happy that today the students of the university have joined this campaign, which will definitely give it momentum.”

Anoop Nautiyal said that the SDC Foundation is working towards setting up 300 plastic banks in Dehradun in collaboration with Airbus. Till now, more than 160 plastic banks have been set up in various educational institutions and establishments and thousands of students and youth have joined this campaign. He added that the target is to set up all the designated plastic banks in the next few months.

On this occasion, Prof RP Manmgai, Dean, Department of Economics, expressed his gratitude and Prof SS Suthar, Dean, Department of Environment, welcomed the guests. The programme was conducted by Dean, Student Welfare, Prof HC Purohit, Prof Reena Singh, Dr Prachi Pathak, Dr Himani Sharma, Vaishali, Dr Priyank Kumar Singh, Dr Ankit Nagar, Dr Ajit Panwar, Prashant Mehta, Sachin Panwar, Tajwar Gusain, and all NCC cadets, NSS, Cultural Council, Environment Department students, etc., were present in large numbers. Dinesh Semwal, Pyare Lal, Praveen Upreti, Abhishek Bhatt, Bittoo and Subhash were present on behalf of SDC Foundation.