Celebrations begin at SRHU to mark 78th Independence Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Various programmes were organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, in celebration of the 78th Independence Day.

During a Cleanliness Drive, Water Conservation, and Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, students conveyed the message of unity with slogans of “Jai Hind”.

On Wednesday, a seminar on water conservation was held in the BC Roy Auditorium of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences. HP Uniyal, advisor from the Rural Development Department, addressed the students, highlighting that excessive exploitation and pollution of water has led to a water crisis. He emphasised that, to survive, it is essential to save water and use it judiciously. On the occasion of Independence Day, he appealed to the students to conserve water. The workshop was attended by Dr Rajeev Bijalwan, Deputy Director of RDI, Nitesh Kaushik, Deputy Director of Watson, along with students from Nursing, Yoga Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Biosciences, and Engineering.

Additionally, students from the Himalayan College of Nursing conducted a cleanliness drive under the guidance of Dr Vineet Mehrotra, Director (Student Affairs and Welfare). The faculty of the college also participated. A photo exhibition was organised by Dr Dushyant Singh Gaur and Dr Sanjoy Das in observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, depicting memories of the partition through photographs. Under the leadership of Estate Officer Amarendra Kumar, the tricolour was hoisted at various schools and residences within the university campus.

Students from the Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS) and the Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (HSPS) also held a Tiranga Rally, raising slogans of “Jai Hind” and expressing their patriotism.