St George’s College (A) team wins Invitational Soccer Tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 14 Aug: The 51st edition of the ‘St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament’ concluded at St George’s College, here, today. A total number of 28 teams including (14 Clubs and 14 Schools from Dehradun and Mussoorie) participated in the tournament.

The final was played between St George’s College (A) and Navchetan Sports Club at the St George’s College ground today.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was SDM Dr Deepak Saini, who was formally introduced and welcomed with a plant as a token of appreciation.

The Guest of Honour was CB Thapa, former Indian Footballer.

To add grandeur to the event, the students of the Middle School and the School Choir presented a lively cultural display.

Chief Guest Dr Deepak Saini addressed the audience, highlighting the significance of the Heritage Cup in celebrating not only competitive success but also the core values of fair play, respect, and personal growth. He praised the finalists for their perseverance and teamwork, emphasising that the tournament represents more than just a trophy—it’s a testament to the journey and development of each player. He also acknowledged the crucial support of coaches, teachers, and parents, whose encouragement has played a vital role in the success of the tournament.

CB Thapa was invited to initiate the match with the toss.

St George’s College (A) team defeated Navchetan Sports Club, 2-1.

For St George’s College (A), the goals were scored by Kalam Singh in the 43rd minute and Shrey Singh in the 82nd minute.

For Navchetan Sports Club, the only goal was scored by Mukul Bhatt in the 26th minute.

The winners were felicitated by Dr Deepak Saini,

Principal of St George’s College, Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, and Superior of St George’s College, Brother Babu Varghese.

The Golden Boot was awarded to Naman Goel of St George’s College (A) Team.

Kyarkulli Sports Club was declared the Most Promising Team of the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh, President of the Debating Society, St George’s College, proposed the Vote of Thanks.

The Tournament was successfully organised under the supervision of Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal & Sports Secretary, St George’s College), Brother Babu Varghese (Superior, St George’s College), Anand Thapa (Sports Coordinator, St George’s College), Bhavnesh Negi and the members of the Sports Department.

The referees for today’s matches were Pushkar Gusain, CM Bhatt, Devashish Kashyap, Anish Chhetri, Milan Chhetri, Abhiruchi Gurung, Rohan Chamoli and Richard Joseph.