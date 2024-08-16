Ranjit House wins Asian School Inter House Swimming Championship

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Aug: The Asian School Inter-House Swimming Competition was held here, today.

Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta presided over the competition. The events were held in categories like 100-metre freestyle, 4×25 metre Medley Relay, 50 metre Breast Stroke, 50 metre Back Stroke, 25-metre free style, etc., for Junior and Senior wing boys and girls.

In Junior Boys, the Best Winner Award was won by Varaj Korwadiya of Shivaji House. In Senior Boys, the Best Winner Award was won by Tanishq Sharma of Ranjit House. In Girls, Best Winner Award was won by Akshadha Goel of Ashok House.

Team Ranjit House bagged the Overall Winner’s Trophy with a score of 80 points. In second position was Team Arjun House with 77 points. In third position stood, both, Shivaji House and Ashoka House with 58 points each.