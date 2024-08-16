Sahil of Quantum University shines at U’khand State Shooting Championship 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 14 Aug: Sahil, a 2nd-year DPharma student of Quantum University has excelled at the 22nd Uttarakhand State Shooting Championship.

The event was organised by the Uttarakhand Rifle Association from 5 to 11 August and featured over 1,200 shooters from across the state. Sahil excelled in the 50-metre rifle events, securing three gold medals and one bronze.

Sahil won gold medals in the 50-metre 0.22 Rifle Individual Event (Junior Category), 50-metre 0.22 Rifle Team Event (Junior Category), and 50-metre 0.22 Rifle Team Event (Senior Category). He also earned a bronze medal in the 50-metre 0.22 Rifle Individual Event (Senior Category). Previously, Sahil won a silver medal in a state-level 50m rifle shooting contest in Dehradun, clinched 1st place in the 50-metre (.22 Bore) Rifle Event at the Inter School/College Shooting Championship, and secured 2nd place in the Uttarakhand State Shooting Championship the previous year. He had also qualified for the National Shooting Championship last year.

The championship was attended by notable guests including Durgeshwar Lal, MLA, Purola, and Dronacharya Awardee Narayan Singh Rana, former Sports Minister of Uttarakhand. Narayan Singh commented, “The talent displayed by these students highlights the commitment of educational institutions in Uttarakhand. Their achievements are inspiring and showcase the bright future of our youth.”

Dr Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Quantum University, congratulated Sahil and stated that his performance at the championship was a significant source of pride for the university. He highlighted that Sahil’s success was a reflection of the supportive environment offered at Quantum and conveyed the university’s excitement on seeing his hard work pay off. Dr Kumar also affirmed that the university fully supports Sahil as he continues to progress in his shooting career.