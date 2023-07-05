Congress lashes out at Mussoorie MLA for massive corruption in schemes and ignoring Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie , 4 July: Congress has alleged that local MLA and cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi is ignoring Mussoorie in development schemes .

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Congress district president Amit Gupta said that in several ongoing development projects people of Mussoorie are not getting the benefit. He alleged that due to laxity and ignorance only 50 percent of construction of Mussoorie Mall road was completed since January this year.

He further alleged that poor varieties of cobblestones are being installed, which cannot stand the brunt of the rainy season. He said that the tourism season of Mussoorie has been badly affected due to the work being done in Mall Road.

Will the state government compensate the people for their economic loss he questioned, and further alleged that Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi has not inspected the Mussoorie Mall Road even once, nor has he taken any action against any officer, while irregularities and corruption by many officers have come to the fore in the past six months.

He said that MLA Ganesh Joshi comes to Mussoorie to have a picnic with his workers and have tiffin meetings, but he has nothing to do with the people of Mussoorie . He said that Drinking Water Scheme along Mussoorie Mall Road should have started by June 25, but unfortunately till now the public could not get the benefit of the drinking water scheme.

It is clear that huge corruption is being done under various ongoing schemes in Mussoorie , he alleged adding that cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi along with the officials of the executive body were involved in corruption .

He said that a small piece of hill near Mussoorie Dehradun Road Galogi Power House is continuously cracking, which Chief Minister and MLA Joshi himself had inspected and announced to get the treatment of the hill done soon, but even after three years, the treatment could not be done. It seems that the BJP government is waiting for some big accident.

He said that if the work of Mall Road is not completed within 15 days, Congress workers, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, will hold a march from Mussoorie to Dehradun Chief Minister’s residence.

Many people including Megh Singh Kandari, Mahimand, Rajeev Aggarwal, Mohan Rawat, Rafiq Guruji, Nagendra Uniyal, Shiv Kumar, Amrawat Bist were present on this occasion.