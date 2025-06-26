Congress media in-charge lauds Panchayat polls decision

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: Welcoming the decision of the Uttarakhand State Election Commission to conduct three-tier Panchayat elections in 12 districts of the state (excluding Haridwar), Pradesh Congress media in-charge and chief media coordinator Rajeev Mehrishi has called upon party workers to treat this as a festival of organisational expansion.

Mehrishi stated that Pradesh Congress president Karan Mahara and leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya have described this election as a valuable opportunity to seriously contest and take the party’s ideology to every citizen. He said that all dedicated party workers need to work unitedly for this purpose.

He remarked that for a long time, the Panchayati Raj system in the state had been suspended by the government, leaving everything from Gram Panchayats to District Panchayats without elected representatives. After the expiry of terms, administrative officers were first appointed , then in an experimental move, elected representatives were made administrators, and earlier this month, Panchayats were once again placed under bureaucracy. Following the High Court’s order, the government is now ready for Panchayat elections . Hence, party workers must take full advantage of this opportunity.

Mehrishi said that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj and Rajiv Gandhi’s implementation of the Panchayati Raj Act was a major achievement, and it is essential for Congress workers to actively contest at all levels —from Gram Panchayat to District Panchayat —so that the party can once again earn the people’s mandate in the state.