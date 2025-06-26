Director, BHEL, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi receives ‘CFO Outstanding Performer Award’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 24 Jun: Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, Director (Finance), BHEL, has been conferred the prestigious ‘CFO Outstanding Performer Award 2024’ in the ‘Public-Manufacturing–Mega’ category by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

He received the award from Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP, Lok Sabha, and Chairperson, Standing Committee on Finance, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Dwivedi was selected from a pool of top finance professionals for his transformative role in steering cost management at BHEL and his contributions to value creation, which have resulted in operational excellence and enhanced business performance.

With over 32 years of diverse experience, Dwivedi has been instrumental in implementing innovative cost optimisation strategies and robust risk mitigation frameworks at BHEL. His leadership has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s financial health and boosting stakeholder confidence.

The CMA CFO Award recognises outstanding contributions of Chief Financial Officers across sectors, acknowledging their leadership in Cost Management, Value Creation & Preservation, Corporate Governance, Energy Efficiency & Conservation, and Risk Management, all of which are pivotal in driving business performance and sustainability.