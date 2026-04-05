Cooperative Banks’ profit rises to Rs 269 Cr: Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Apr: State-owned and District Cooperative Banks in Uttarakhand have shown significant financial improvement in the financial year 2025–26, with 290 branches reporting profits and achieving a total profit of Rs 269.72 crore. The banks have also demonstrated strong financial discipline by reducing Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) by Rs 39.88 crore, marking a decline of over 6% compared to the previous financial year.

State Cooperation Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, in a statement to the media, said that the consistent improvement in the financial performance of cooperative banks is the result of transparent policies implemented by the state government. He noted that in FY 2025–26, 290 branches of District Cooperative Banks across ten districts, along with State Cooperative Banks, were in profit, compared to 280 branches in the previous year.

He added that the cooperative banks earned a total profit of Rs 269.72 crore, with a net profit of Rs 150.82 crore—Rs 28.96 crore higher than last year. Emphasis was placed on transparency in banking operations, improved loan distribution systems, and the expansion of digital banking services.

Due to timely recovery of NPAs, the financial condition of the banks has strengthened considerably. The gross NPA declined from Rs 690.11 crore in the previous year to Rs 650.23 crore in FY 2025–26, reflecting a reduction of 6.22%. Similarly, net NPA decreased from Rs 183.87 crore to Rs 173.65 crore.

Dr Rawat stated that the improved financial performance of cooperative banks is a positive indicator for the state’s economy. He added that strict NPA recovery policies and transparent governance are benefiting the general public. The government will further strengthen the cooperative sector by focusing on digital banking, modern technology, and better financial management to make cooperative banks a strong pillar of the rural economy.

Dr Rawat added that due to improved financial management, 290 bank branches achieved profitability in FY 2025–26. These include: Dehradun – 21 branches; Kotdwar – 29 branches; Chamoli – 30 branches; Uttarkashi – 17 branches;

Haridwar – 22 branches; Udham Singh Nagar – 32 branches; Nainital – 36 branches; Tehri – 37 branches; Pithoragarh – 26 branches; Almora – 28 branches; State Cooperative Bank – 12 branches.

However, 41 branches in the state remained in loss. The Minister directed officials to formulate a concrete strategy to bring these branches back to profitability.

In FY 2025–26, State and District Cooperative Banks collectively earned Rs 269.28 crore in profit. District-wise gross profit figures are as follows: Dehradun – Rs 29.11 crore; Kotdwar – Rs 30 crore; Chamoli – Rs 31.79 crore; Uttarkashi – Rs 25.12 crore; Haridwar – Rs 9.32 crore; Udham Singh Nagar – Rs 25.24 crore; Nainital – Rs 22.65 crore; Tehri – Rs 31.12 crore; Pithoragarh – Rs 21.65 crore; Almora – Rs 16.91 crore. State Cooperative Banks contributed Rs 26.37 crore to the total gross profit.