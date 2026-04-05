Building Awareness & Empathy: DDHA observes World Autism Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Continuing its commitment to experiential and value-driven education, Dehradun Hills Academy (DDHA) marked Autism Day on 2 April with a meaningful initiative centred on connection, inclusivity, and empathy. This year was particularly significant as it marked the third consecutive visit by DDHA students to the Hope Centre for Autism & Developmental Disabilities — strengthening an ongoing relationship built on understanding and shared experiences.

The visit provided students with an opportunity to step beyond the classroom and engage in real, human connections. What began as a simple interaction soon evolved into a deeply enriching experience, where students spent time together, shared moments of joy, and built bonds that went beyond words.

A key highlight of the day was a collaborative creative activity, in which DDHA students and children from the centre came together to paint a large design on cloth. This shared effort became a beautiful representation of unity, expression, and togetherness — reflecting how meaningful experiences are created when individuals come together with openness and respect.

Through play, interaction, and shared activities, students experienced the importance of patience, sensitivity, and acceptance. These moments allowed them to understand the value of being present, of listening without judgment, and of connecting in ways that are simple yet profound.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhishter Puran Singh, Managing Director, shared, “This is our third year in a row visiting the Hope Centre, and it is a day we all genuinely look forward to. There is something truly special about spending time here — connecting, sharing moments, and creating memories that stay with us far beyond the day. These experiences go a long way in shaping our students, helping them become more empathetic, more aware, and more inclusive in their thinking. At DDHA, we strongly believe that true education lies in understanding others, respecting differences, and building a more compassionate world.”

A student participant, Muskaan, reflected, “It was a beautiful experience. We didn’t feel like visitors — we felt connected. It helped us understand the importance of kindness and being more aware of others.”

The initiative was led by Simmi Kumar (Activity Coordinator) along with a group of dedicated students, reflecting DDHA’s philosophy of going beyond academics to create experiences that shape character and perspective.