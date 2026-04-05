Commemorative 111th Birth Anniversary Editions of Sam Manekshaw’s official biography released

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Apr: On the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Natraj Publishers, Dehradun, proudly announced the release of special commemorative editions of his official and authorised biography in English and Hindi—an enduring tribute to one of India’s most iconic and revered military leaders.

Authored by his Military Assistant, Depinder Singh, the biography offers a rare and intimate portrait of the man behind the legend. With particular focus on his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, the book brings alive Manekshaw’s razor-sharp strategic mind, unshakeable professional integrity, effortless charisma, and disarming wit— qualities that not only defined his leadership but also earned him the deep affection of generations of soldiers and citizens.

Born in Amritsar on 3 April 1914, Manekshaw’s distinguished military career spanned over four decades. As part of the first batch of the Indian Military Academy, he laid the foundation of a remarkable journey marked by courage and conviction.

His gallantry during the Burma campaign in World War II, where he was severely wounded while leading from the front, became an early testament to the resilience and resolve that would define his legacy.

Affectionately known as “Sam Bahadur”, he rose to the highest echelons of military leadership, becoming Chief of Army Staff in 1969. His finest hour came during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, a campaign that not only led to the creation of Bangladesh but also culminated in the historic surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani troops in Dhaka—one of the most decisive victories in modern military history.

Yet, Manekshaw’s greatness lay not only in battlefield success but in the values he upheld. A visionary leader, he ensured seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, setting a gold standard for joint operations. Equally remarkable was his moral courage—most notably when he stood firm before then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, advising against premature military action during the East Pakistan crisis until conditions were strategically favourable. The result was a campaign executed with precision, speed, and overwhelming success.

At the heart of Manekshaw’s legacy was an unwavering commitment to the secular and apolitical ethos of the armed forces. He championed a professional culture rooted in discipline, unity, and institutional integrity—principles that continue to define the Indian Army as a force that stands above divisions, serving the nation in its entirety.

In 1973, in recognition of his extraordinary service to the nation, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal—the first officer in the Indian Army to be accorded this rare honour.

This commemorative publication is more than a biography; it is a tribute to a towering figure whose life remains a master class in leadership, courage, and character. It stands as a reminder that the true strength of a nation’s armed forces lies not merely in its military might, but in its values, its unity, and its unwavering sense of purpose.

On his 111th birth anniversary, Natraj Publishers joined the nation in saluting Sam Bahadur—a soldier, a statesman in uniform, and an enduring inspiration to millions of Indians.