Vinita Prabha successfully defends PhD thesis at Graphic Era University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Vinita Prabha successfully completed her PhD viva voce at the Department of Management Studies, Graphic Era University. Her research was conducted under the guidance of Dr Vinay Kandpal, Professor in the Department, focusing on an in-depth analysis of the major and micro-level causes of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector.

The PhD defence was evaluated by Dr Narendra Dalei, Professor at the Central University of Punjab, who provided valuable suggestions and insightful comments on the research work.

The occasion was also graced by Dr Arvind Mohan, Dr Roopa Khanna, Dr Shweta Chauhan, Dr NS Bohra, and Dr Avneesh Chauhan.

Vinita Prabha presented her research findings with clarity and confidence and responded satisfactorily to the questions posed by the examination committee. The committee appreciated the quality, relevance, and practical applicability of her research in the banking sector.

The successful completion of her PhD defence marks a significant milestone in Vinita Prabha’s academic journey and reflects the university’s commitment to high-quality research and academic excellence.